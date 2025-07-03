SLTB bus overturns in Wattegama, 15 injured

At least 15 individuals have been injured when a Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) bus traveling from Kudugala to Kandy via Wattegama veered off the road and overturned near a house in Araliya Uyana today (03).

Among the injured, eight persons have been admitted to the Wattegama Hospital for treatment.

According to Sanath Prasanna, the Kandy District SLTB Manager, the accident occurred when the door near the driver’s seat suddenly opened while the bus was in motion. As the driver attempted to close it, he lost control of the vehicle, which then veered off the road into a slope.

The bus, which belongs to the Wattegama depot, was carrying about 25 passengers at the time of the accident. None of the injured are in critical condition.

The house near the accident site also was damaged.

The Wattegama Police is conducting further investigations into the incident.