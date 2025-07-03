Sri Lanka’s economic outlook remains positive, however, global trade policy uncertainties pose significant risks to the country’s macroeconomic and social stability, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has stated.

On July 1, 2025, the Executive Board of the IMF completed the Fourth review under the 48-month Extended Fund Facility (EFF) Arrangement, allowing Sri Lanka to draw approximately US$350 million.

This brings the total IMF financial support disbursed so far to approximately US$1.74 billion.

According to the IMF, performance under the program has been generally strong with some implementation risks being addressed.

Prior actions on restoring cost-recovery electricity pricing for the rest of 2025 and operationalizing automatic electricity tariff adjustment were met by the government, the IMF noted.

“All quantitative targets for end-March 2025, except the stock of expenditure arrears, were met. All structural benchmarks due by end-May 2025 were either met or implemented with delay. 2025Q2 inflation fell below the lower outer band of the Monetary Policy Consultation Clause largely due to energy prices. Debt restructuring is nearly complete”, the IMF added further.