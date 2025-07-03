Derana leads Sri Lanka in digital broadcasting excellence with two APAC awards

Sri Lanka’s premier news provider, Ada Derana, has been recognised for its excellence in digital broadcasting at the prestigious Asia-Pacific Broadcasting+ Awards 2025, held at the Crowne Plaza Changi Airport, Singapore.

At the ceremony, Ada Derana 24 received an award in the Technology Animation category for its innovative and visually compelling coverage of Sri Lanka’s 2024 Presidential and General Elections.

The network’s use of advanced graphic animation was commended for enhancing viewer engagement and setting a new standard in election reporting.

Additionally, eTunes, which is also part of the Derana Media Network, received an award in the ‘Audio Streaming & Monitoring System’ category.

eTunes, Sri Lanka’s latest record label and music distribution aggregator, empowers and cultivates the next generation of local artists with the right tools and opportunities needed to go global.

By partnering with global music streaming platforms like Spotify, iTunes, YouTube, and Instagram, eTunes helps independent artists and bands go viral.

This marks a historic achievement as Derana became the only Sri Lankan media network to be recognised at this year’s awards, standing alongside leading broadcasters and innovators from across the Asia-Pacific region.

The Asia-Pacific Broadcasting+ Awards 2025 puts a spotlight on these trailblazers — exceptional industry players who are not only navigating the evolving media landscape but also redefining what’s possible in modern broadcasting.

As the broadcasting industry grapples with rapid digital transformation, shifting audience habits, and the relentless rise of streaming platforms, leading companies across the Asia-Pacific region are stepping up with bold innovations and adaptive strategies.

This year’s awards programme, held on 28 May 2025 at the Crowne Plaza Changi Airport, recognised outstanding broadcasting initiatives across the Asia-Pacific region. It marked a celebration of incredible advancements in the broadcasting landscape, recognising those who create compelling experiences for audiences across platforms.

The distinguished panel of judges for the Asia-Pacific Broadcasting+ Awards 2025 consisted of Wilson Chow, Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Industry Leader and China Artificial Intelligence Leader, PwC China; Jason Yau, Partner and Head of Technology, RSM; Kiran Karunakaran, Partner, Singapore, Bain & Company Singapore; and Sarovar Agarwal, Senior Partner, Asia Pacific Leader – Communications Media and Technology (CMT) Practice, Kearney Australia.