Customs records over Rs. 1 Trillion in revenue in first six months of 2025

Sri Lanka Customs has earned revenue exceeding Rs. 1 trillion (Rs. 1,000 billion) during the first six months of 2025, according to Media Spokesperson and Additional Director General of Customs Seevali Arukgoda.

Speaking during a media briefing held today (03) in Colombo, Customs Media Spokesperson stated that, based on the progress made in the first half of 2025, it is likely that the revenue target set by the government for this year will be surpassed.

Seevali Arukgoda noted that the government has set a revenue target of Rs. 2.115 trillion (Rs. 2,115 billion), for this year for Sri Lanka Customs.

The success was made possible due to the restructuring of the revenue collection mechanisms within Sri Lanka Customs, Additional Director General of Customs Seevali Arukgoda noted.