Individual remanded over another illegal motor vehicle registration incident

An individual who was arrested over an incident involving the illegal registration of a motor vehicle that had not been lawfully cleared through Sri Lanka Customs, has been remanded until 8 July, Ada Derana Reporter said.

It is alleged that the suspect submitted forged documents to the Department of Motor Traffic to fraudulently register the vehicle and obtain a revenue license.

The suspect, who was arrested by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption, was produced before Colombo Chief Magistrate Thanuja Lakmali.

Investigations into the incident are still ongoing, and officials from the Bribery Commission stated that several other suspects are expected to be arrested in connection with the case.

Accordingly, the Bribery Commission requested court to remand the suspect, citing the possibility that if released on bail, he could influence the witnesses.

Appearing on behalf of the suspect, the defense counsel told court that his client is a civilian and that the Bribery Commission had no legal authority to arrest him under the Anti-Corruption Act.

Therefore, the defense requested that the suspect be released on bail.

After considering the submissions of both parties, the Magistrate ordered that the suspect be remanded until 8 July.