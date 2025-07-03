Police uncover more details related to Kandana shooting

Police have uncovered further details in relation to the shooting which took place at around 10 a.m. opposite the Kandana Police Station.

Two unidentified assailants opened fire at a car using a T-56 assault rifle and injured two persons.

According to police, the primary target of the shooting was a person named Sameera Manahara, who previously served as the Public Relations Secretary to former Minister Mangala Samaraweera.

Two individuals who were in the car at the time sustained injuries and were admitted to Ragama Teaching Hospital for treatment. One of them later succumbed to his injuries.

Sameera Manahara was reportedly injured in the lower back area but according to hospital sources his condition is not critical.

The deceased has been identified as Upali Amunuwila, who is a relative of Sameera Manahara.

The shooting occurred when the two were returning home after visiting a fitness center, about 500 meters away from their residence.

Following the gunfire, the driver attempted to reverse the vehicle, which then collided with a nearby utility pole. In the process, a pedestrian was also injured. Additionally, a bullet struck a woman standing nearby in the neck, though her injuries are reported as non-critical.

Police revealed that the gunman had fired 23 rounds from a T-56 magazine containing 30 bullets.

Authorities suspect that the motive behind the attack may be linked to an ongoing dispute between Sameera Manahara and a criminal figure named ‘Konda Ranjith’, who is believed to be hiding in Dubai, along with an associate known as ‘Chuti Malli’.

Information received indicates that the shooting may have been orchestrated from Dubai, police stated.

Sameera Manahara was previously arrested by police on suspicion of drug possession while serving as the Public Relations Secretary to Mangala Samaraweera. Police further reported that Upali Amunuwila, who was killed in today’s shooting, had also been arrested and prosecuted in the same case.

However, the exact motive behind today’s shooting has not yet been confirmed.

Police teams including the Western North Crime Division are conducting investigations.

Meanwhile, police set up roadblocks across the Western North Police Division immediately following the shooting.

During one such checkpoint, officers tracked down a motorbike that failed to stop for police orders near Dungalpitiya. The suspects were subsequently apprehended in the Lellama and Morawala areas.

While the pillion rider was arrested, police shot the rider as he attempted to flee, causing an injury.

Upon further inspection, police found a toy pistol and narcotics in the suspects’ bag.

The suspects are said to be heavily addicted to narcotics.

It is still under investigation whether they are directly linked to the Kandana shooting.

Investigations are being conducted under the supervision of the Senior Superintendent of Police in charge of the Negombo Police Division.

So far this year, 63 shooting incidents have been reported, resulting in 36 deaths and 33 injuries, according to police.