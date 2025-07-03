NASA warns of giant airplane-sized asteroid racing towards earth tomorrow

NASA warns of giant airplane-sized asteroid racing towards earth tomorrow

July 3, 2025   08:26 pm

NASA has confirmed that asteroid 2025 MV89, a 120-foot-wide space rock approximately the size of a small passenger aeroplane, will safely pass by Earth on July 4.

The asteroid will come as close as 1.22 million kilometres, travelling at a speed of 19,441 miles per hour, NASA noted.

Belonging to the Aten group of asteroids whose orbits often cross Earth’s path, 2025 MV89 is being monitored closely by NASA. However, the agency has clarified that there is no threat from this flyby. For an asteroid to be classified as hazardous, it must be over 150 metres wide and come within 7.4 million kilometres. This object meets neither condition.

Still, space agencies are vigilant. Even small orbital shifts could alter future paths, so tracking continues.

It is reported that India’s space agency ISRO is also stepping up planetary defence strategies. ISRO Chairman S. Somanath recently emphasised the need to monitor larger objects like asteroid Apophis, expected to pass Earth in 2029. He also highlighted the importance of collaborating with NASA, ESA, and JAXA to develop stronger systems for asteroid detection and response.

ISRO is working on missions that could land on asteroids to assess risks and study ways to protect Earth from potential impacts.

While 2025 MV89 poses no danger, it acts as a reminder of the importance of constant space surveillance, NASA noted.

- Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2025.07.03

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2025.07.03

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2025.07.03

Elon Musk's Starlink launches satellite internet in Sri Lanka (English)

Elon Musk's Starlink launches satellite internet in Sri Lanka (English)

Sri Lanka to receive 5th IMF tranche following 4th review approval (English)

Sri Lanka to receive 5th IMF tranche following 4th review approval (English)

Foreign university scholarships for A/L top achievers (English)

Foreign university scholarships for A/L top achievers (English)

Cabinet nod to appoint Presidential Investigation Committee to probe irregularities at SriLankan Airlines (English)

Cabinet nod to appoint Presidential Investigation Committee to probe irregularities at SriLankan Airlines (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Immigration Controller General pleads guilty to contempt of court charge (English)

Immigration Controller General pleads guilty to contempt of court charge (English)