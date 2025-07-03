Four dead, 14 injured in drive-by shooting outside Chicago nightclub

July 3, 2025   09:38 pm

At least four people were killed and 14 others injured in a drive-by shooting outside a Chicago nightclub, police said.

Chicago Police said a dark-coloured car drove past the club around 23:00 local time (04:00 GMT) on Wednesday, when gunmen inside the vehicle opened fire into a crowd of people outside.

The crowd was said to be leaving the nightclub following an album release party for rapper Mello Buckzz, the BBC’s US partner, CBS News reported.

Police said the vehicle fled the scene immediately and no one has been taken into custody.

The victims of the shooting were rushed to several different area hospitals. Two men, ages 24 and 25, and two women, aged 26 and 27 years old, were pronounced dead, police said.

At least four people taken to hospital are reported to be in critical to serious condition. The identities of the victims have not yet been released.

Eyewitness Pastor Donovan Price said there were scenes of “absolute chaos” unlike he had ever seen before.

“From people screaming to blood on the streets to people laying on the streets... horrific,” he told Reuters.

“It’s something that you wouldn’t expect to find in the city. We have a lot of shootings, but nothing like this.”

Following the incident, rapper Mello Buckzz said all she can do is “talk to god and pray”.

In a statement on social media, she said: “Prayers up for all my sisters god please wrap yo arms around every last one of them.”

“Feel like everything just weighing down on me,” she added.

Source: BBC

- Agencies

