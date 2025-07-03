Two officers of Peradeniya Registrar of Pesticides Office arrested for soliciting a bribe

A development officer and a driver attached to the Office of the Registrar of Pesticides have been arrested for soliciting and accepting a bribe of Rs. 10,000 to register a business.

Officers of the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) arrested the suspects based on a complaint made by a resident of Bandarawela.

According to the complaint, the bribe was allegedly taken in order to pump fuel for the vehicle in which officials were to travel to the complainant’s residence to conduct testing on the pesticide, fungicide, and plant growth-promoting product manufactured by the businessman, for the purpose of registering the business.

Based on the allegation, CIABOC officers arrested the suspects at the complainant’s residence while accepting the bribe.

The arrested suspects are scheduled to be produced before the Bandarawela Magistrate’s Court.