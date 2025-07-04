Army Upul shot dead in Ragama

A person has been shot and killed in front of a residence at Batuwatte in Ragama, a short while ago.

The victim, identified as ‘Army Upul’, reportedly an accomplice of ‘Ganemulle Sanjeewa’, was shot dead by two unidentified gunmen who had arriving in a three-wheeler, police said.

Police said a pistol is suspected to have been used to carry out the shooting which took place in front of a residence located on Grama Sanwardana Mawatha in Batuwatte.