Driver and conductor suspended after student falls from Sisu Sariya bus

Driver and conductor suspended after student falls from Sisu Sariya bus

July 4, 2025   09:39 am

The National Transport Commission (NTC) has stated that the investigation into the recent incident involving a student falling from the footboard of a ‘Sisu Sariya’ school bus revealed that the accident was caused by the careless and negligent behavior of both the driver and the conductor.

The incident occurred yesterday (03), and footage of the incident was also reported by Ada Derana.

Issuing an official statement, the NTC noted that, following the preliminary findings, the Road Passenger Transport Authority of the North Western Province has taken steps to temporarily suspend the services of the driver and conductor involved.

Additionally, the National Transport Commission expressed its appreciation to Ada Derana for broadcasting the incident.

 

Letter NTC New by poornima

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Plans underway to remove illegal constructions threatening Sigiriya  Archeology DG (English)

Plans underway to remove illegal constructions threatening Sigiriya  Archeology DG (English)

Plans underway to remove illegal constructions threatening Sigiriya  Archeology DG (English)

Govt appoints committee to tackle plastic pollution (English)

Govt appoints committee to tackle plastic pollution (English)

Customs records over Rs. 1 Trillion in revenue in first six months of 2025 (English)

Customs records over Rs. 1 Trillion in revenue in first six months of 2025 (English)

One person killed, Mangala's former private secretary injured in shooting at Kandana

One person killed, Mangala's former private secretary injured in shooting at Kandana

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2025.07.03

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2025.07.03

Elon Musk's Starlink launches satellite internet in Sri Lanka (English)

Elon Musk's Starlink launches satellite internet in Sri Lanka (English)

Sri Lanka to receive 5th IMF tranche following 4th review approval (English)

Sri Lanka to receive 5th IMF tranche following 4th review approval (English)

Foreign university scholarships for A/L top achievers (English)

Foreign university scholarships for A/L top achievers (English)