Driver and conductor suspended after student falls from Sisu Sariya bus

The National Transport Commission (NTC) has stated that the investigation into the recent incident involving a student falling from the footboard of a ‘Sisu Sariya’ school bus revealed that the accident was caused by the careless and negligent behavior of both the driver and the conductor.

The incident occurred yesterday (03), and footage of the incident was also reported by Ada Derana.

Issuing an official statement, the NTC noted that, following the preliminary findings, the Road Passenger Transport Authority of the North Western Province has taken steps to temporarily suspend the services of the driver and conductor involved.

Additionally, the National Transport Commission expressed its appreciation to Ada Derana for broadcasting the incident.

