Former Minister S.M. Chandrasena arrested

Former Minister S.M. Chandrasena arrested

July 4, 2025   10:26 am

Former Minister S.M. Chandrasena was arrested by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) a short while ago. 

The arrest pertains to an investigation into the alleged distribution of maize seeds valued at Rs. 25 million to associates during the 2015 presidential election.

Chandrasena appeared before the Commission earlier today (04) to provide a statement regarding the incident. 

He was taken into custody following the recording of his statement.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Plans underway to remove illegal constructions threatening Sigiriya  Archeology DG (English)

Plans underway to remove illegal constructions threatening Sigiriya  Archeology DG (English)

Plans underway to remove illegal constructions threatening Sigiriya  Archeology DG (English)

Govt appoints committee to tackle plastic pollution (English)

Govt appoints committee to tackle plastic pollution (English)

Customs records over Rs. 1 Trillion in revenue in first six months of 2025 (English)

Customs records over Rs. 1 Trillion in revenue in first six months of 2025 (English)

One person killed, Mangala's former private secretary injured in shooting at Kandana

One person killed, Mangala's former private secretary injured in shooting at Kandana

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2025.07.03

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2025.07.03

Elon Musk's Starlink launches satellite internet in Sri Lanka (English)

Elon Musk's Starlink launches satellite internet in Sri Lanka (English)

Sri Lanka to receive 5th IMF tranche following 4th review approval (English)

Sri Lanka to receive 5th IMF tranche following 4th review approval (English)

Foreign university scholarships for A/L top achievers (English)

Foreign university scholarships for A/L top achievers (English)