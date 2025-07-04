Former Minister S.M. Chandrasena arrested

Former Minister S.M. Chandrasena was arrested by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) a short while ago.

The arrest pertains to an investigation into the alleged distribution of maize seeds valued at Rs. 25 million to associates during the 2015 presidential election.

Chandrasena appeared before the Commission earlier today (04) to provide a statement regarding the incident.

He was taken into custody following the recording of his statement.