Kaduruwela Quazi Court judge and clerk arrested over bribe

July 4, 2025   12:54 pm

The Judge and a clerk of the Kaduruwela Quazi Court were arrested today (04) by officers of the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC).

The arrests were made in connection with an incident involving the accepting of a bribe amounting to Rs. 100,000. 

According to officials from the Bribery Commission, the bribe was allegedly solicited in exchange for delivering a favorable decision to a woman involved in a divorce case.

Both suspects were apprehended at the court premises.

They are scheduled to be produced before the Kaduruwela Magistrate’s Court in due course.

