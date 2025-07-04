Three including DMT Deputy Commissioner granted bail

July 4, 2025   01:24 pm

Three suspects, including the Deputy Commissioner of the Narahenpita branch of the Department of Motor Traffic (DMT), have been released on bail following an order issued by Colombo Chief Magistrate Thanuja Lakmali Jayatunga.

The suspects were previously remanded on suspicion of accepting nearly Rs. 4 million in bribes from members of the public who were seeking driving licenses.

Each suspect was released on two sureties of Rs. 2 million and a cash bail of Rs. 25,000. 

The Magistrate also imposed an overseas travel ban on the suspects and prohibited them from entering the Motor Traffic Department premises.

During the hearing, officers from the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) informed the court that CCTV footage related to the investigation, obtained from the DMT, has been forwarded to the University of Moratuwa for further technical analysis.

They further revealed that data from a machine used during the period from April 9 to May 29 had been deleted. 

The Commission noted that statements are expected to be recorded from several financial institutions and officers connected to the case.

Attorneys-at-law, including President’s Counsel Saliya Peiris and Anuja Premaratne, appearing on behalf of the suspects, requested that their clients be granted bail.

Accordingly, after considering the facts presented, the Magistrate granted bail and scheduled the next hearing for November 28.

 

 

