Revised bus fares from today; Hotline for public complaints

The National Transport Commission (NTC) has announced that the annual bus fare revision will come into effect from today (04).

Director General of the NTC, Naomi Jayawardena, stated that bus fares have been reduced by 0.55% in accordance with the annual revision.

However, the Commission noted that the minimum fare of Rs. 27, as well as the second and third lowest fares of Rs. 35 and Rs. 45 respectively, will remain unchanged.

From the fourth fare band onward, adjustments will be implemented, she said.

Accordingly, fares such as Rs. 56, 77, 87, 117, 136, and 141 will be reduced by Rs. 1. Other selected fare bands will be reduced by Rs. 2 or Rs. 3.

Meanwhile, the NTC has also instructed that all buses must clearly display the revised fare charts.

Furthermore, Director General Naomi Jayawardena urged passengers to report any instances of non-compliance with the new fare structure by contacting the NTC’s 1955 hotline.