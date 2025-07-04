Vocational education to be elevated as decisive subject in future  PM

The Minister of Education, Higher Education, and Vocational Education, Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya, stated that adequate attention has not been given to vocational education in Sri Lanka and that, however, necessary steps will be taken to position it as a decisive subject moving forward.

The Prime Minister made these remarks while participating in the inauguration ceremony of the “Shrama Meheyuma” programme, launched today (July 4) at the Gampaha Technical College.

The programme is centred around vocational training institutions across the island with the aim of establishing a well-structured and attractive institutional system, according to the Prime Minister’s Media Division.

“Vocational education will become a decisive subject in the country’s future. It is the Ministry of Education that is responsible for producing the human resources needed for the labour market.”

“However, the portion that often goes unnoticed is the role of vocational education in creating that workforce,” she said.

The Prime Minister said that in the upcoming 2026 education reforms, the government has allocated special focus to vocational education. “These reforms are not minor adjustments. They go far beyond simply revising a subject stream.”

She stated that they are planning to integrate vocational training from the school level itself. “Through that, the government aims to develop and produce the human resources needed for a new era of national revival.”



Addressing the event, the Prime Minister further stated:

“I am grateful to Deputy Minister Nalin Hewage for forwarding the concept and initiating the ‘Shrama Meheyuma’ across the country, focusing on vocational education. Even though the mission is initiated through the ‘Shrama Meheyuma’ programme, we aim to draw attention to vocational education and highlight its significance to the entire nation.

Currently, there is a societal misconception that vocational education is a fallback option, something pursued only when one fails to enter a university. That notion is completely wrong. Choosing vocational education is a smart, meaningful, and highly relevant decision for both individual growth and national development.

The decision to pursue vocational education should not be a coincidence, nor should it be made in ignorance or at the last moment. It must be a conscious, informed decision based on one’s capabilities, interests, and understanding of the world.

The Prime Minister affirmed that steps are being taken to elevate vocational education to a higher position in the country, the statement added.