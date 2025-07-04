Former Minister S.M. Chandrasena remanded

July 4, 2025   04:29 pm

Former Minister S.M. Chandrasena, has been remanded until July 18 after being produced before the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court today (04), said Ada Derana reporter.

He was arrested earlier in the day by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) in connection with an ongoing investigation.

The arrest pertains to allegations that maize seeds valued at Rs. 25 million were distributed to associates during the 2015 presidential election.

Chandrasena appeared before the Commission this morning to provide a statement regarding the incident. He was taken into custody following the recording of his statement and was subsequently presented before court.

