The Lanka Indian Oil Company (LIOC) has donated Rs. 100 million to the President’s Fund, the President’s Media Division (PMD) reported.

Managing Director of Lanka Indian Oil Company, Mr. Dipak Das, officially handed over the relevant cheque to the Secretary to the President, Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake, at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo today (04).

It is noteworthy that this donation is in addition to the contributions Lanka Indian Oil Company already makes to the education, health and cultural sectors in the country, the statement said.

Senior Additional Secretary to the President, Mr. Roshan Gamage, and a group of representatives from Lanka Indian Oil Company were also present at the occasion.