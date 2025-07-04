Trump, Zelenskiy discuss weapons, escalating Russian strikes

Trump, Zelenskiy discuss weapons, escalating Russian strikes

July 4, 2025   09:49 pm

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he discussed air defences in a conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday, and agreed to work on increasing Kyiv’s capability to “defend the sky” as Russian attacks escalate.

He added in his account on Telegram that he discussed joint defence production, as well as joint purchases and investments with the U.S. leader.

Ukraine has been asking Washington to sell it more Patriot missiles and systems that it sees as key to defending its cities from intensifying Russian air strikes.

A decision by Washington to halt some shipments of weapons to Ukraine prompted warnings by Kyiv that the move would weaken its ability to defend against Russia’s airstrikes and battlefield advances. Germany said it is in talks on buying Patriot air defence systems to bridge the gap.

The conversation came a day after Trump said he had a disappointing call with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Russia pummelled Kyiv with the largest drone attack of the war across the capital, hours after Trump’s conversation with Putin on Thursday.

Zelenskiy called the attack “deliberately massive and cynical.”

Trump spoke with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Thursday, according to Spiegel magazine, citing government sources. The two leaders discussed the situation in Ukraine, including strengthening its air defences, as well as trade issues, Spiegel reported on Friday.

Source: Reuters
--Agencies 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Former Minister S.M. Chandrasena remanded (English)

Former Minister S.M. Chandrasena remanded (English)

Former Minister S.M. Chandrasena remanded (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025.07.04

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025.07.04

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Plans underway to remove illegal constructions threatening Sigiriya  Archeology DG (English)

Plans underway to remove illegal constructions threatening Sigiriya  Archeology DG (English)

Govt appoints committee to tackle plastic pollution (English)

Govt appoints committee to tackle plastic pollution (English)

Customs records over Rs. 1 Trillion in revenue in first six months of 2025 (English)

Customs records over Rs. 1 Trillion in revenue in first six months of 2025 (English)

One person killed, Mangala's former private secretary injured in shooting at Kandana

One person killed, Mangala's former private secretary injured in shooting at Kandana

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2025.07.03

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2025.07.03