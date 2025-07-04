Kerala cannabis worth over Rs. 16 million seized in Mamunei

About 71kg and 400g of Kerala cannabis have been seized in a coordinated search operation conducted by the Sri Lanka Navy and Police in Mamunei, Jaffna in the wee hours of today (04 Jul).

The search operation was mounted by a group of naval personnel from the Naval Deployment Veththalakerni in the Northern Naval Command in coordination with the Marudankerni Police, the Sri Lanka Navy said.

Accordingly, the coordinated search led to the recovery of 04 travelling bags and 01 sack and they had been stuffed with Kerala cannabis weighing around 71kg and 400g, the Navy added.

It is believed that smugglers would have abandoned the stash of Kerala cannabis, due to heightened coastal surveillance by the Navy in the area.

Meanwhile, the gross street value of the stock of Kerala cannabis held in this operation is believed to exceed Rs. 16 million, the Navy noted.

The stock of Kerala cannabis was handed over to the Marudankerni Police, Jaffna for onward legal action.