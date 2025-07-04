Kerala cannabis worth over Rs. 16 million seized in Mamunei

Kerala cannabis worth over Rs. 16 million seized in Mamunei

July 4, 2025   10:00 pm

About 71kg and 400g of Kerala cannabis have been seized in a coordinated search operation conducted by the Sri Lanka Navy and Police in Mamunei, Jaffna in the wee hours of today (04 Jul).

The search operation was mounted by a group of naval personnel from the Naval Deployment Veththalakerni in the Northern Naval Command in coordination with the Marudankerni Police, the Sri Lanka Navy said.

Accordingly, the coordinated search led to the recovery of 04 travelling bags and 01 sack and they had been stuffed with Kerala cannabis weighing around 71kg and 400g, the Navy added.

It is believed that smugglers would have abandoned the stash of Kerala cannabis, due to heightened coastal surveillance by the Navy in the area. 

Meanwhile, the gross street value of the stock of Kerala cannabis held in this operation is believed to exceed Rs. 16 million, the Navy noted.

The stock of Kerala cannabis was handed over to the Marudankerni Police, Jaffna for onward legal action.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

'Praja Shakthi' national programme launched to eradicate poverty (English)

'Praja Shakthi' national programme launched to eradicate poverty (English)

'Praja Shakthi' national programme launched to eradicate poverty (English)

Former Minister S.M. Chandrasena remanded (English)

Former Minister S.M. Chandrasena remanded (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025.07.04

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025.07.04

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Plans underway to remove illegal constructions threatening Sigiriya  Archeology DG (English)

Plans underway to remove illegal constructions threatening Sigiriya  Archeology DG (English)

Govt appoints committee to tackle plastic pollution (English)

Govt appoints committee to tackle plastic pollution (English)

Customs records over Rs. 1 Trillion in revenue in first six months of 2025 (English)

Customs records over Rs. 1 Trillion in revenue in first six months of 2025 (English)

One person killed, Mangala's former private secretary injured in shooting at Kandana

One person killed, Mangala's former private secretary injured in shooting at Kandana