Several spells of showers expected in parts of the island

July 5, 2025   07:17 am

The Meteorology Department says that several spells of showers will occur in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, and North-western provinces and in Nuwara Eliya, Kandy, Galle, and Matara districts today (05).

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the Uva province and in Ampara and Batticaloa districts during the afternoon or night.

Fairly strong winds of about 30–40 kmph can be expected at times over the western slopes of the central hills and in the Northern, North-central, and North-western provinces and in Trincomalee and Hambantota districts, it said.

Thus, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

