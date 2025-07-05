Two more arrested over Borella shooting incident

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the shooting of an individual with a T56 firearm in the Halgahakumbura area, within the Borella Police Division.

The incident, which occurred on June 4, 2025, is being investigated by officers of the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) and the Borella Police Station.

Based on information received by the CCD, the suspects were apprehended last night (July 4) in the Sirisara Uyana and Sedawatta areas of Wellampitiya, for allegedly aiding and abetting the crime.

The suspects, aged 18 and 19, are residents of Borella and Wellampitiya, said police.

Police further stated that one of the individuals arrested is believed to have been the motorcycle rider involved in the shooting.

To date, six suspects have been arrested in connection with this incident.