Sudden security operation launched in Ragama, Kandana, and Wattala

July 5, 2025   08:19 am

Security forces, including the Sri Lanka Army, Navy, Special Task Force (STF), and Police, were urgently deployed to the Ragama, Kandana, and Wattala areas last night (04) in response to recent incidents of violence.

A joint operation was conducted during the night, with personnel checking vehicles and individuals on all major roads in the affected areas to ensure public safety and restore law and order, said Ada Derana reporter.

This heightened security operation follows two separate shooting incidents reported on July 3 in Ragama and Kandana, in which two individuals were fatally shot.

In response, authorities initiated a coordinated search operation, including sudden inspections across the affected areas, said Ada Derana reporter.

