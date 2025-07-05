Authorities clarify reason behind travel warning to Meemure

Kandy District Secretary Indika Udawatta has announced the temporary closure of the Kaikawala Bridge on the Hunnasgiriya-Meemure road due to ongoing repair work.

He has urged the public to avoid visiting Meemure until the bridge repairs are completed.

As part of the process, excavation work has been carried out near the base of the bridge, necessitating the temporary suspension of vehicular traffic across the structure.

“The Road Development Authority (RDA) is currently undertaking necessary repairs on the bridge. Vehicular traffic on the bridge has been temporarily stopped,” he said.

As a result, the District Secretary has requested the public to refrain from traveling to Meemure for leisure purposes until the completion of the repairs.

“RDA engineers have informed us that the repairs are expected to be completed within three days,” he added.