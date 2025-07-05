Youth attacked to death with sharp weapon in Mahiyanganaya

July 5, 2025   11:44 am

Two individuals were attacked with a sharp weapon in the Gurumada area of Mahiyanganaya, resulting in the death of one person.

The deceased has been identified as a 35-year-old resident of Mahiyanganaya, said police.

According to ongoing investigations, the incident is believed to have stemmed from a family dispute that had escalated during the funeral of a relative of the deceased.

The second individual, who sustained injuries in the attack, is currently receiving medical treatment at the Mahiyanganaya Hospital.

Mahiyanganaya Police are continuing further investigations into the incident.

