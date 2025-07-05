18 injured after fire breaks out on Ryanair plane at Spanish airport

Eighteen people sustained minor injuries after a fire broke out on a Ryanair plane shortly after midnight at Majorca’s Palma de Mallorca Airport, prompting a swift evacuation and emergency response.

The incident occurred around 12:35 a.m. on Saturday, as the aircraft was reportedly preparing for departure. The destination of the flight has not yet been confirmed. Passengers were seen abandoning the plane through an emergency exit and climbing onto one of the wings before jumping down to the tarmac in panic as smoke filled the cabin.

Emergency services responded immediately. According to a spokesperson from the regional emergency coordination center, four ambulances — including two basic life support units and two advanced units — were dispatched to the scene alongside airport-based firefighters and members of the Civil Guard.

“Eighteen people were injured and received medical assistance, six of whom were transported to hospital,” the spokesperson confirmed. “Three were taken to Clínica Rotger, and another three to Hospital Quironsalud Palmaplanas.” The nature of the injuries remains unclear, though all were described as minor.

Footage captured by fellow passengers showed the chaos as frightened travelers rushed to evacuate. In one recording, an airport worker was heard over a walkie-talkie saying, “Do you know the plane has emergency exits?” while adding, “People are jumping from the wing onto the ground. Something’s happening.

They’re evacuating the plane. Now the firefighters are coming.”

The cause of the fire has not yet been made public, and authorities are continuing their investigation. Ryanair has not released an official statement at this time.

--With Agencies Inputs