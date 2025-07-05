100 Suposha outlets to be established nationwide

July 5, 2025   03:59 pm

Sri Lanka Thriposha Limited (SLTL) has announced plans to establish 100 ‘Suposha’ outlets across the country in the near future.

Minister of Health and Mass Media, Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa, conducted a special inspection visit to the Thriposha Company in Kandana yesterday (July 4) to review the distribution of Thriposha products islandwide and to assess future production initiatives.

During the visit, discussions were held regarding the company’s future plans and the decisions required to ensure the continuity of its production operations.

