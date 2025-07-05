Harak Kata admitted to Colombo National Hospital

Harak Kata admitted to Colombo National Hospital

July 5, 2025   08:40 pm

Nadun Chinthaka Wickremeratne, alias ‘Harak Kata’, the notorious underworld figure currently in the custody of the Terrorism Investigation Division (TID), has been admitted to the Colombo National Hospital for medical treatment.

He was initially admitted to the Matara General Hospital due to a stomach ailment. 

Subsequently, he was transferred to the Colombo National Hospital for a CT scan. It has also been reported that he is currently suffering from a fever.

A spokesperson for the Colombo National Hospital confirmed that Harak Kata was admitted to the hospital yesterday (04).

