12-hour water cut in several areas of Gampaha tomorrow

July 6, 2025   07:54 am

A 12-hour water cut will be imposed in several areas in the Gampaha District tomorrow (07), the National Water Supply & Drainage Board (NWSDB) announced.

Accordingly, the water supply to the Peliyagoda, Wattala, Ja-Ela and the Katunayake-Seeduwa Urban Council areas and Kelaniya, Biyagama, Mahara, Dompe, Katana, Minuwangoda and Gampaha Pradeshiya Sabha areas will be suspended from 08:30 a.m. to 08:30 p.m., the NWSDB said.

The NWSDB noted that the water cut is being imposed to facilitate essential maintenance work at the Sapugaskanda Grid Substation.

