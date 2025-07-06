Motorcyclist dies in train collision at unprotected railway crossing in Kochchikade

A person has died in an accident that occurred at an unprotected railway crossing on a by-road leading to Lurdu Mawatha in Kochchikade.

A motorcycle was hit by a train traveling from Chilaw to Colombo, police stated.

The motorcyclist died on the spot, while the pillion rider sustained serious injuries and was admitted to the Negombo Hospital.

He has since been transferred to the Colombo National Hospital for further treatment, according to police.

The deceased was a 61-year-old resident of Periyamulla, Negombo.

The Kochchikade Police is conducting further investigations into the incident.