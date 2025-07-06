Four arrested at BIA while attempting to smuggle alcohol and cardamom stock worth Rs. 15M

A total of four Sri Lankans have been arrested at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) early this morning (06) while attempting to smuggle a stock of alcohol and cardamom worth approximately Rs. 15 million into the country.

The individuals, residents of Colombo and Hatton have been arrested by Customs officials.

They arrived at the BIA at around 1:00 a.m. onboard a flight from Bangalore, India.

Customs officials uncovered 378 bottles of alcohol and 132 kilograms of cardamom, inside 20 pieces of luggage they were carrying.

The Katunayake Customs officials have detained the individuals and are conducting further investigations regarding the incident.