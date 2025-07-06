Dalai Lama turns 90 and vows to keep defying China for years

Dalai Lama turns 90 and vows to keep defying China for years

July 6, 2025   10:47 am

The spiritual leader of Tibetan Buddhists, the Dalai Lama, turns 90 today (Jul 6) after a week of celebrations by followers during which he riled China again and spoke about his hope to live beyond 130 and reincarnate after dying.

The Nobel laureate is regarded as one of the world’s most influential religious leaders, with a following that extends well beyond Buddhism, but not by Beijing which calls him a separatist.

Fleeing his native Tibet in 1959 in the wake of a failed uprising against Chinese rule, the 14th Dalai Lama along with hundreds of thousands of Tibetans took shelter in India and has since advocated for a peaceful “Middle Way” to seek autonomy and religious freedom for Tibetan people.

Thousands of followers from around the world, celebrities and officials from the United States and India, will attend his birthday celebrations in Dharamshala, the small Indian town in the foothills of the Himalayas where the Dalai Lama lives.

During the celebrations, which will include cultural performances and remarks by long-time follower and Hollywood star Richard Gere as well as federal Indian ministers, the Dalai Lama is scheduled to deliver a speech.

The preceding week of celebrations was particularly important for Tibetan Buddhists as the Dalai Lama had previously mentioned that he would speak about his succession at his 90th birthday.

On Wednesday, he allayed their concerns about the future of the institution of the Dalai Lama by saying that he would reincarnate as the leader of the faith upon his death and that his non-profit institution, the Gaden Phodrang Trust, had the sole authority to recognise his successor.

China has said that the succession will have to be approved by its leaders.

The US, which is seeking to counter the rise of China, has called on Beijing to cease what it describes as interference in the succession of the Dalai Lama and other Tibetan Buddhist lamas.

Source: Reuters

- Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

'Will take legal action over the abduction in Weligama' - Minister (English)

'Will take legal action over the abduction in Weligama' - Minister (English)

'Will take legal action over the abduction in Weligama' - Minister (English)

Four provinces identified as high-risk zones for spread of dengue (English)

Four provinces identified as high-risk zones for spread of dengue (English)

Vocational education will be crucial for Sri Lanka's renaissance  PM Harini (English)

Vocational education will be crucial for Sri Lanka's renaissance  PM Harini (English)

New Tourism Act to be formulated; Necessary reforms to be initiated  Dy Minister (English)

New Tourism Act to be formulated; Necessary reforms to be initiated  Dy Minister (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

'Praja Shakthi' national programme launched to eradicate poverty (English)

'Praja Shakthi' national programme launched to eradicate poverty (English)

Former Minister S.M. Chandrasena remanded (English)

Former Minister S.M. Chandrasena remanded (English)