Army assists in treatment of injured tusker Bhathiya

The Sri Lanka Army has assisted in the treatment of the injured wild tusker ‘Bhathiya’, who had been roaming around the Manigama area in Nikaweratiya while recovering from gunshot wounds sustained approximately two months ago.

The wild tusker recently fell into a water pit and met with an accident.

Based on the directives of the Ministry of Defence, troops from the 15th Sri Lanka Artillery and the 9th Sri Lanka National Guard were deployed to secure the area until the commencement of treatment by wildlife officers.

Army troops are currently engaged in rescue operations in collaboration with wildlife officials who are now at the site.