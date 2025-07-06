Over 100 schools identified with potential mosquito breeding sites

A total of 121 schools with possible mosquito breeding sites have been identified during the past three days of the Special Mosquito Control Week, which is being conducted island-wide, the National Dengue Control Unit said.

Consultant Community Physician at the National Dengue Control Unit, Dr. Anoja Dheerasinghe noted that the special mosquito control program was implemented for three days in high-risk Medical Officer of Health (MOH) divisions of eight districts.

Accordingly, it is stated that 229 schools were inspected, and mosquito larvae were identified in sites within 29 schools.

Dr. Anoja Dheerasinghe added that since this is a very dangerous situation, school authorities and relevant parties should pay more attention to preventing mosquito breeding in schools.

The National Dengue Control Unit also said that 19,774 premises were inspected on July 5, the sixth day of the National Mosquito Control Week.

Dr. Dheerasinghe further added that a total of 5,085 premises were identified as potential breeding grounds for mosquitoes, while 567 premises were found to contain mosquito larvae.