State sector employees given training on safe use of data and digital systems

A workshop for subject officers in the Southern Province has been conducted, as part of a series of specialized training workshops aimed at decentralizing the activities of the President’s Fund to the regional level, the President’s Media Division (PMD) said in a statement.

With the successful implementation of the process of accepting applications for medical assistance through all Divisional Secretariats island-wide, the President’s Fund has now taken steps to decentralize its other services as well, the PMD added.

Accordingly, a series of specialized workshops is being conducted across the country for Divisional Secretaries and subject officers involved with the Fund.

The first workshop was held in the Northern Province recently.

The event held at the Matara District Secretariat marked the third phase of the programme.

During the session, Senior Additional Secretary to the President and Secretary to the President’s Fund, Roshan Gamage had briefed participants on the mandate and operations of the Fund. Senior officers from the Fund also provided clear guidance on topics such as safety of digital systems and usage, the process from accepting applications for medical aid to final approval and the subsequent disbursement procedures.

The workshop also included a discussion on common challenges faced by subject officers and potential solutions. Certificates for the participation were presented to the officers in recognition of their involvement.

At present, the President’s Fund offers a wide range of services, including assistance for poverty alleviation, educational scholarships, recognition of students with exceptional academic achievements, support for individuals with special needs, aid for children affected by wild elephant attacks, grants for those who have served the nation or contributed nationally, emergency and disaster relief.

Previously, these services were limited to Colombo, according to the statement issued by the PMD.