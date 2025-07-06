Health Ministry declares National Injury Prevention Week

July 6, 2025   01:00 pm

The Ministry of Health has taken steps to declare a National Injury Prevention Week.

Accordingly, the National Injury Prevention Week will be implemented from tomorrow (July 7) until July 11.

The Health Ministry stated that the focus for each day is as follows:

July 7 – Prevention of road traffic accidents
July 8 – Prevention of injuries at workplaces
July 9 – Prevention of injuries at homes and elderly care centers
July 10 – Prevention of drowning-related accidents
July 11 – Prevention of injuries at schools, preschools, and daycare centers

The Health Ministry noted that during the week, officials will raise public awareness on injury prevention, inspect various high-risk areas, and implement short-term, medium-term, and long-term measures to reduce the risk of injuries in future.

The Ministry of Health noted that in Sri Lanka, 1 in every 7 people from the total population experiences an injury that requires medical attention annually.

According to the data, at least 6 to 8 Sri Lankans per minute sustain an injury requiring medical treatment. The Ministry further emphasized that every Sri Lankan is likely to sustain at least one injury annually due to accidents in daily life.

The Ministry Health pointed out that the majority of people affected by sudden injuries fall within the 15-44 age group, and injuries are a leading cause of death within this age range.

It also revealed that 2,500 to 3,000 people die annually in Sri Lanka due to injuries requiring hospital treatment.

Injuries rank as the 10th leading cause of hospital deaths.

Additionally, out of the 145,000 total annual deaths in Sri Lanka, between 10,000 and 12,000 deaths are due to sudden injuries. This averages to about 1,000 deaths per month, or at least 4 deaths every 3 hours, according to the Ministry.

It is further noted that over 7,500 to 8,000 deaths occur before reaching hospital care.

According to the National Injury Surveillance System maintained in government hospitals, the majority of people admitted for inpatient treatment are treated for fall-related injuries. 

The Ministry indicated that:

  • 15% are due to road accidents
  • 15% due to animal attacks
  • 14% from falling objects
  • 11% from assaults (intentional or unintentional)
  • 8% from cuts, lacerations, and similar causes

Intentional injuries also hold a prominent place, with more than 3,000 deaths annually due to suicide. 

Thousands of lives are also lost due to:

  • Falls
  • Drowning
  • Poisoning by various substances
  • Animal bites and attacks
  • Violence and homicides

The Ministry of Health accordingly has emphasized the urgent need for effective injury prevention measures to address the critical public health issue.

