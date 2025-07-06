457 persons arrested during special police operation in Southern Province
File Photo.

July 6, 2025   01:08 pm

A total of 457 persons have been arrested on charges of various offenses during a special operation conducted in the Galle, Matara and Elpitiya Police Divisions in the Southern Province yesterday (05), police said.

The raid was conducted between 7:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m.

Around 1500 Police, Special Task Force, Sri Lanka Army, Sri Lanka Air Force and Sri Lanka Navy personnel were part of the joint operation.

During the operation, a total of 3,288 individuals and 1,365 vehicles were inspected, police noted.

Police added that 65 persons with outstanding warrants were also apprehended.

Furthermore, legal action has been taken against 66 individuals for driving under the influence.

Moreover, 77 vehicles have been seized during the special operation conducted in three police divisions in the Southern Province.

