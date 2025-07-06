Special traffic plan in Borella tomorrow due to Cardinals Golden Jubilee event

Special traffic plan in Borella tomorrow due to Cardinals Golden Jubilee event

July 6, 2025   01:27 pm

A special traffic arrangement will be implemented in Borella tomorrow (July 7), police said.

According to police, the special traffic plan will be in place owing to an event scheduled to be held to mark the 50th Golden Jubilee Celebration of Priesthood of His Eminence Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith. 

The event will be attended by a large number of invited guests, including religious dignitaries, government officials and members of the clergy, police said.

Therefore, to minimize possible traffic congestion, police have decided to restrict the entry of heavy vehicles from the Kynsey Road junction, Ward Place within Borella Police Division to the Nandadasa Kodagoda junction from 3.00 p.m. to 9.00 p.m. tomorrow.

