Former Eastern Provincial Councillor K Pushpakumar arrested by CID

July 6, 2025   03:20 pm

Former Eastern Provincial Councillor K. Pushpakumar, also known as ‘Iniya Barathi’ has been arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) earlier today (06), police said.

He has been arrested in Thirukkovil, based on information provided by former State Minister Sivanesathurai Chandrakanthan, police added.

The arrest has been made in relation to the alleged abduction of a University Vice Chancellor in the Eastern Province in 2006.

On April 8, Sivanesathurai Chandrakanthan alias ‘Pillayan’ was also arrested over the abduction of the University Vice Chancellor in 2006.

