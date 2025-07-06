Train schedule on Northern Line amended

The Department of Railways has taken steps to amend train schedules on the Northern Line following requests made by the public.

Due to the high demand, the Intercity Express train, which previously operated only on weekends, will now run daily between Mount Lavinia and Kankesanthurai starting tomorrow (07), according to the Department of Railways.

Furthermore, the departure time of the “Yaal Devi” train from the Colombo Fort station to Kankesanthurai, previously at 5:45 a.m., has been revised.

Accordingly, the Department of Railways announced that the new departure time from Colombo Fort will be 6.40 a.m. starting tomorrow.

Passengers who reserved seats on the “Yaal Devi” train a month in advance have also been advised to note the new departure time of 6.40 a.m.