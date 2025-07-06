Electronic Revenue License System (eRL 2.0) temporarily unavailable

The Information and Communication Technology Agency of Sri Lanka (ICTA) has announced that the Electronic Revenue License system (eRL 2.0) is temporarily unavailable.

In a statement, ICTA informed the public and all relevant authorities that, since July 3rd, 2025, the system has been experiencing a critical technical infrastructure issue. As a result, vehicle revenue license issuance services are currently unavailable.

ICTA anticipates that these services will remain inaccessible until July 9, 2025.

The agency said it sincerely regrets any inconvenience this disruption may cause and assures the public that their teams are working diligently to restore the system as quickly as possible.

Further updates will be provided as progress is made, and an official notice will be issued immediately upon the resumption of services, the statement added.