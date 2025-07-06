Electronic Revenue License System (eRL 2.0) temporarily unavailable

Electronic Revenue License System (eRL 2.0) temporarily unavailable

July 6, 2025   04:57 pm

The Information and Communication Technology Agency of Sri Lanka (ICTA) has announced that the Electronic Revenue License system (eRL 2.0) is temporarily unavailable.

In a statement, ICTA informed the public and all relevant authorities that, since July 3rd, 2025, the system has been experiencing a critical technical infrastructure issue. As a result, vehicle revenue license issuance services are currently unavailable.

ICTA anticipates that these services will remain inaccessible until July 9, 2025.

The agency said it sincerely regrets any inconvenience this disruption may cause and assures the public that their teams are working diligently to restore the system as quickly as possible.

Further updates will be provided as progress is made, and an official notice will be issued immediately upon the resumption of services, the statement added.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

'Will take legal action over the abduction in Weligama' - Minister (English)

'Will take legal action over the abduction in Weligama' - Minister (English)

Four provinces identified as high-risk zones for spread of dengue (English)

Four provinces identified as high-risk zones for spread of dengue (English)

Vocational education will be crucial for Sri Lanka's renaissance  PM Harini (English)

Vocational education will be crucial for Sri Lanka's renaissance  PM Harini (English)

New Tourism Act to be formulated; Necessary reforms to be initiated  Dy Minister (English)

New Tourism Act to be formulated; Necessary reforms to be initiated  Dy Minister (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

'Praja Shakthi' national programme launched to eradicate poverty (English)

'Praja Shakthi' national programme launched to eradicate poverty (English)