IMF provided Sri Lanka with US$1.74 billion so far - official

The Director General of the Department of Fiscal Policy, Kapila Senanayake, stated that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has so far provided Sri Lanka with a total of US$1.74 billion.

He noted that the credit facility requested by Sri Lanka from the IMF is to be disbursed in nine tranches, of which five have already been released.

He further mentioned that the fifth tranche, amounting to US$350 million, was received on July 3.

Kapila Senanayake made these remarks at a press conference held at the Department of Government Information, where he addressed the current status of the IMF’s Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program.