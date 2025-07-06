Govt to launch pilot project for nutritious meals at state hospitals

A new initiative has been planned to provide high-quality, nutritious, and appetizing meals to inpatients at government hospitals.

Issuing a statement in this regard, the Ministry of Health and Mass Media noted that the project, which will begin as a pilot project at the Maharagama Apeksha Hospital, was the focus of a recent meeting chaired by Health and Mass Media Minister Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa.

Senior ministry officials, hospital administrators, doctors from the Sri Lanka College of Nutrition Physicians, and nutritionists attended the discussion, which explored both the challenges and opportunities in revamping hospital meals.

Minister Jayatissa noted that the government allocates a significant budget each year for hospital food services, but questioned whether the current system delivers real value to patients, the statement added.

He also pointed out that patient satisfaction with hospital meals has hitherto not been assessed, highlighting the need for a complete overhaul of both the content and the delivery of food in state-run facilities.

The pilot project at Maharagama Apeksha Hospital will introduce a new approach where each patient receives a customized plate, with rice, vegetables, and proteins served separately, rather than the traditional single-plate method. Doctors told the Minister that such visually appealing and thoughtfully arranged meals can help lift patients’ spirits and encourage better nutrition.

Although the hospital has a modern kitchen capable of preparing meals for up to 2,000 people, officials acknowledged there was a shortage of staff, the statement added.

The meeting also stressed the need to provide specialized training for kitchen staff in modern food preparation and service techniques. There was a proposal to rename the hospital kitchen as the “Food and Beverages Department” to reflect the upgraded standards.

If successful, the initiative is expected to be extended to all government hospitals across the country. However, participants emphasized the need to upgrade kitchen facilities, including replacing gas stoves with steam-powered equipment and introducing new technology to ensure food quality and safety.

Concerns were also raised about the procurement process for raw ingredients. Officials noted that contracts are often awarded to the lowest bidder, sometimes compromising the quality of supplies, especially spices. Both doctors and administrators stressed the importance of maintaining high standards for all ingredients used in hospital kitchens.

Minister Jayatissa pledged swift action to address these issues and said the Ministry is committed to the successful implementation of the project.

Among those present at the meeting were Additional Secretaries Sunil Galagama and Salinda Bandara, Director General of Health Services Dr. Asela Gunawardena, Director of Maharagama Apeksha Hospital Dr. Aruna Jayasekara, President of the Sri Lanka College of Nutrition Physicians Dr. Thimathi Wickramasekara, and several senior doctors and nutritionists.