Govt to launch pilot project for nutritious meals at state hospitals

Govt to launch pilot project for nutritious meals at state hospitals

July 6, 2025   05:19 pm

A new initiative has been planned to provide high-quality, nutritious, and appetizing meals to inpatients at government hospitals.

Issuing a statement in this regard, the Ministry of Health and Mass Media noted that the project, which will begin as a pilot project at the Maharagama Apeksha Hospital, was the focus of a recent meeting chaired by Health and Mass Media Minister Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa.

Senior ministry officials, hospital administrators, doctors from the Sri Lanka College of Nutrition Physicians, and nutritionists attended the discussion, which explored both the challenges and opportunities in revamping hospital meals. 

Minister Jayatissa noted that the government allocates a significant budget each year for hospital food services, but questioned whether the current system delivers real value to patients, the statement added.

He also pointed out that patient satisfaction with hospital meals has hitherto not been assessed, highlighting the need for a complete overhaul of both the content and the delivery of food in state-run facilities. 

The pilot project at Maharagama Apeksha Hospital will introduce a new approach where each patient receives a customized plate, with rice, vegetables, and proteins served separately, rather than the traditional single-plate method. Doctors told the Minister that such visually appealing and thoughtfully arranged meals can help lift patients’ spirits and encourage better nutrition. 

Although the hospital has a modern kitchen capable of preparing meals for up to 2,000 people, officials acknowledged there was a shortage of staff, the statement added.

The meeting also stressed the need to provide specialized training for kitchen staff in modern food preparation and service techniques. There was a proposal to rename the hospital kitchen as the “Food and Beverages Department” to reflect the upgraded standards. 

If successful, the initiative is expected to be extended to all government hospitals across the country. However, participants emphasized the need to upgrade kitchen facilities, including replacing gas stoves with steam-powered equipment and introducing new technology to ensure food quality and safety. 

Concerns were also raised about the procurement process for raw ingredients. Officials noted that contracts are often awarded to the lowest bidder, sometimes compromising the quality of supplies, especially spices. Both doctors and administrators stressed the importance of maintaining high standards for all ingredients used in hospital kitchens.

Minister Jayatissa pledged swift action to address these issues and said the Ministry is committed to the successful implementation of the project. 

Among those present at the meeting were Additional Secretaries Sunil Galagama and Salinda Bandara, Director General of Health Services Dr. Asela Gunawardena, Director of Maharagama Apeksha Hospital Dr. Aruna Jayasekara, President of the Sri Lanka College of Nutrition Physicians Dr. Thimathi Wickramasekara, and several senior doctors and nutritionists.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

'Will take legal action over the abduction in Weligama' - Minister (English)

'Will take legal action over the abduction in Weligama' - Minister (English)

Four provinces identified as high-risk zones for spread of dengue (English)

Four provinces identified as high-risk zones for spread of dengue (English)

Vocational education will be crucial for Sri Lanka's renaissance  PM Harini (English)

Vocational education will be crucial for Sri Lanka's renaissance  PM Harini (English)

New Tourism Act to be formulated; Necessary reforms to be initiated  Dy Minister (English)

New Tourism Act to be formulated; Necessary reforms to be initiated  Dy Minister (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

'Praja Shakthi' national programme launched to eradicate poverty (English)

'Praja Shakthi' national programme launched to eradicate poverty (English)