Navy nabs two in Kalladi seas for smuggling dried sea cucumbers

The Sri Lanka Navy (SLN) has apprehended two individuals for illegally transporting dried sea cucumbers during a special search operation in the Kalladi sea area in Kalpitiya.

A total of 673 kilograms of dried sea cucumbers, far exceeding the permitted limit, was reportedly seized during the operation conducted in Kalpitiya on July 5, the SLN said.

During this search operation conducted by SLNS Vijaya in the Northwestern Naval Command, naval personnel intercepted the suspicious dinghy carrying approximately 673 kilograms of dried sea cucumbers, well above the licensed limit of 250 kilograms, the navy noted.

Additionally, the two individuals were taken into custody along with the seized stock of dried sea cucumbers and the dinghy employed for this illegal act.

The apprehended persons were identified as residents of the Kalpitiya area, aged 37 and 49.

The two individuals together with the stock of dried sea cucumbers and the dinghy were handed over to the Fisheries Inspector of Puttalam for onward legal action.