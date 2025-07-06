Govt to establish wildlife hospital and mobile unit for elephant care

Govt to establish wildlife hospital and mobile unit for elephant care

July 6, 2025   07:26 pm

Minister of Environment Dr. Dammika Pathirana stated that steps will be taken in the future to establish a wildlife hospital and a mobile medical unit to treat ailing elephants, following an increase in wild elephant shootings.

The Minister made this statement during an inspection of an injured elephant in the Polonnaruwa Wildlife Zone, which was in critical condition after being shot.

The tusker, suffering from a gunshot wound to its right leg, has begun receiving treatment. Wildlife officers in Kalundawa are providing the necessary care, food, and other essential facilities.

As of today, the ailing tusker has reportedly been able to make slight movements using its front leg, an improvement compared to its previous condition.

The Minister has instructed the Department of Wildlife Conservation to ensure that all necessary facilities are provided to expedite the elephant’s treatment, including scans and blood tests.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

'Will take legal action over the abduction in Weligama' - Minister (English)

'Will take legal action over the abduction in Weligama' - Minister (English)

Four provinces identified as high-risk zones for spread of dengue (English)

Four provinces identified as high-risk zones for spread of dengue (English)

Vocational education will be crucial for Sri Lanka's renaissance  PM Harini (English)

Vocational education will be crucial for Sri Lanka's renaissance  PM Harini (English)

New Tourism Act to be formulated; Necessary reforms to be initiated  Dy Minister (English)

New Tourism Act to be formulated; Necessary reforms to be initiated  Dy Minister (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

'Praja Shakthi' national programme launched to eradicate poverty (English)

'Praja Shakthi' national programme launched to eradicate poverty (English)