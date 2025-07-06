Govt to establish wildlife hospital and mobile unit for elephant care

Minister of Environment Dr. Dammika Pathirana stated that steps will be taken in the future to establish a wildlife hospital and a mobile medical unit to treat ailing elephants, following an increase in wild elephant shootings.

The Minister made this statement during an inspection of an injured elephant in the Polonnaruwa Wildlife Zone, which was in critical condition after being shot.

The tusker, suffering from a gunshot wound to its right leg, has begun receiving treatment. Wildlife officers in Kalundawa are providing the necessary care, food, and other essential facilities.

As of today, the ailing tusker has reportedly been able to make slight movements using its front leg, an improvement compared to its previous condition.

The Minister has instructed the Department of Wildlife Conservation to ensure that all necessary facilities are provided to expedite the elephant’s treatment, including scans and blood tests.