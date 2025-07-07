Senior civil servant Bradman Weerakoon passes away

July 7, 2025   08:46 am

Former senior civil servant Bradman Weerakoon has passed away at the age of 94, according to family sources.

He had served as a senior staff member to nine former presidents and prime ministers.

Bradman Weerakoon studied at Holy Cross College, Kalutara, and was later one of the first boarding students at S. Thomas’ College, Gurutalawa.

He obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree with second-class honours (upper division) in Economics and Sociology from the University of Ceylon, and was awarded a Fulbright scholarship to study at the University of Michigan for one year, where he completed his MA in Sociology.

Weerakoon joined the Ceylon Civil Service in 1954, served in several parts of the island, and held the position of Secretary to Prime Minister Sir John Kotelawala. 

Accordingly, he served as Secretary under seven Prime Ministers and two Presidents.

