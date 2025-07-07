Ex-Minister Tiran Alles receives death threats

Ex-Minister Tiran Alles receives death threats

July 7, 2025   09:09 am

Former Minister of Public Security Tiran Alles has allegedly received death threats over the phone from a notorious underworld figure.

It is reported that he has also lodged a complaint with the Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) in this regard.

According to reports, former Public Security Minister Tiran Alles received several threatening phone calls from a Sri Lankan underworld criminal gang leader residing in Dubai, on July 5.

It is further alleged that the threats were made in connection with actions taken by Tiran Alles during his tenure as Minister of Public Security, specifically his orders to bring back underworld leaders and their associates who had fled the country.

Responding to an inquiry made by Ada Derana, Acting IGP Priyantha Weerasooriya stated that former Minister Tiran Alles had lodged a complaint with him regarding the matter.

Accordingly, the Acting IGP confirmed that all relevant authorities have been informed and that an investigation has been launched into the incident.

