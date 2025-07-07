Four rescued after being swept away by strong currents at Ettukala Beach

Four people who went sea bathing at Ettukala Beach were rescued after being swept away by strong water currents.

The incident occurred last evening (06), and police stated that officers attached to the Police Lifeguard Unit, Police Inspector Anuradha, Police Constable (99177) Lakshan, and Police Constable (105320) Wijesinghe, rescued the individuals who were caught in the strong currents.

The victims are residents of Veyangoda, Pundaluoya, and Namunukula, aged 20, 21, 22, and 34.