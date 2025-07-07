Sri Lanka Navy rescues four Indian fishermen in seas off Chilaw

Sri Lanka Navy rescues four Indian fishermen in seas off Chilaw

July 7, 2025   11:34 am

Sri Lanka Navy (SLN) personnel have rescued four Indian fishermen from a distressed fishing boat in the seas off Chilaw.

Upon receiving information from the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) Colombo, a coordinated Search and Rescue (SAR) operation was launched by the SLN, leading to the successful rescue of the four Indian fishermen on Sunday (06), the Navy said in a statement.

The MRCC Mumbai, India, had alerted Colombo about an Indian fishing boat that went missing without any communication link on June 29, due to severe weather conditions.

Responding swiftly, the Navy deployed Fast Attack Craft from the Western Naval Command to conduct the SAR operation.

As a result, four Indian fishermen stranded off Chilaw after their boat encountered distress at sea were rescued. The fishermen were identified as residents of Minicoy Island, India.

They were safely brought to Dikkowita Harbour, where the Navy and Coast Guard provided essential support. Following initial medical checks, the fishermen were handed over to the Wattala Police Station for further procedures, the Navy added.

This marks the second successful rescue of Indian fishermen by the Navy in collaboration with MRCC Colombo within just two weeks. The mission highlights the operational readiness and swift responsiveness of both the Navy and MRCC Colombo in conducting SAR operations.
Moreover, the Navy said it remains vigilant in assisting distressed maritime and fishing communities within Sri Lankan waters, reaffirming its commitment to maritime safety and humanitarian efforts.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Recommendations on admissions to KDU Medical Faculty: Annual admissions to be limited to 150 (English)

Recommendations on admissions to KDU Medical Faculty: Annual admissions to be limited to 150 (English)

'Healthcare is not just a service. It is a social necessity' - PM Harini (English)

'Healthcare is not just a service. It is a social necessity' - PM Harini (English)

'Japanese support for Sri Lanka's debt negotiations is commendable'  Harshana Suriyapperuma (English)

'Japanese support for Sri Lanka's debt negotiations is commendable'  Harshana Suriyapperuma (English)

Current Tourism Act hinders inter-ministerial collaboration, Foreign Minister says (English)

Current Tourism Act hinders inter-ministerial collaboration, Foreign Minister says (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

'Will take legal action over the abduction in Weligama' - Minister (English)

'Will take legal action over the abduction in Weligama' - Minister (English)

Four provinces identified as high-risk zones for spread of dengue (English)

Four provinces identified as high-risk zones for spread of dengue (English)