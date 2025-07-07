Sri Lanka Navy rescues four Indian fishermen in seas off Chilaw

Sri Lanka Navy (SLN) personnel have rescued four Indian fishermen from a distressed fishing boat in the seas off Chilaw.

Upon receiving information from the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) Colombo, a coordinated Search and Rescue (SAR) operation was launched by the SLN, leading to the successful rescue of the four Indian fishermen on Sunday (06), the Navy said in a statement.

The MRCC Mumbai, India, had alerted Colombo about an Indian fishing boat that went missing without any communication link on June 29, due to severe weather conditions.

Responding swiftly, the Navy deployed Fast Attack Craft from the Western Naval Command to conduct the SAR operation.

As a result, four Indian fishermen stranded off Chilaw after their boat encountered distress at sea were rescued. The fishermen were identified as residents of Minicoy Island, India.

They were safely brought to Dikkowita Harbour, where the Navy and Coast Guard provided essential support. Following initial medical checks, the fishermen were handed over to the Wattala Police Station for further procedures, the Navy added.

This marks the second successful rescue of Indian fishermen by the Navy in collaboration with MRCC Colombo within just two weeks. The mission highlights the operational readiness and swift responsiveness of both the Navy and MRCC Colombo in conducting SAR operations.

Moreover, the Navy said it remains vigilant in assisting distressed maritime and fishing communities within Sri Lankan waters, reaffirming its commitment to maritime safety and humanitarian efforts.