120 persons nabbed during special police operation in Sabaragamuwa Province

A total of 120 persons have been arrested on charges of various offenses during a special operation conducted in the Ratnapura, Embilipitiya, Seethawakapura and Kegalle Police Divisions in the Sabaragamuwa Province yesterday (06), police said.

The raid was conducted between 6:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m.

Around 900 Police, Special Task Force, Sri Lanka Army, Sri Lanka Air Force and Sri Lanka Navy personnel were part of the joint operation.

During the operation, a total of 23 persons with outstanding warrants were apprehended.

Furthermore, legal action has been taken against 19 individuals for driving under the influence.

Meanwhile, a total of 457 persons were arrested on charges of various offenses during a special operation conducted in the Southern Province on Saturday (05), police noted.